Ted Baker appoints Sharon Baylay as Non-Executive Director

Ted Baker has announced the appointment of Sharon Baylay as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from June 15, 2018. The company said, Baylay is a highly experienced digital and marketing executive who spent 16 years at Microsoft, recently as general manager of the advertising and online division for Microsoft UK.

Commenting on the board changes, David Bernstein, Non-Executive Chairman of Ted Baker, said in a statement: "We are delighted that Sharon has joined the Ted Baker board as a Non-Executive Director. Sharon's experience in the digital and marketing sectors will be invaluable in a competitive retail market in which ever-increasing importance is being placed on online engagement with customers."

After Microsoft, She became the director of marketing, communications and audiences at the BBC, where she also served as a member of the board and as a non-executive director of BBC Worldwide. Baylay is currently a Non-Executive Director of AIM-listed Restore plc, where she is the Chair of the risk committee and ITE Group plc, where she is the Chair of the remuneration committee. At Ted Baker, she has been appointed as a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

The company added that since the resignation of Anita Balchandani on February 19, 2018, Andrew Jennings acted as chair of the remuneration committee and now he has been appointed as permanent appointment as Chair on the remuneration committee.

