Ted Baker appoints two new independent directors

Ted Baker plc, has announced the appointments of Fumbi Chima and Meg Lustman as independent non-executive directors of the company with immediate effect.

Commenting on the new appointments, John Barton, chairman of Ted Baker, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Fumbi and Meg to the group board. They bring new experience and skill sets to the group at an exciting time for Ted Baker. We are one year into the transformation plan and, even despite the impact of Covid-19 over the course of the last year, our business is in a much stronger place than it was.”

Fumbi Chima, the company said, is currently executive vice-president and chief information officer at BECU, the US-based credit union. Having previously served in similar roles at Adidas, Fox Network Group, Burberry, Walmart Asia’s operations and American Express, Chima is adept in digital transformation strategy in high-growth environments across a range of industries. Chima is also currently a non-executive director of Whitbread plc.

“As Ted Baker continues to make progress with its transformation plan, I look forward to being able to harness my digital transformation experience to be able to further support the group moving forward,” added Chima.

Meg Lustman, the company added, has more than 35 years’ experience in the retail industry, and has led the transformation and growth of some of the UK High Street’s best known brands, latterly as CEO of Hobbs. Lustman currently supports CEOs and senior leaders in an advisory capacity and serves as vice chair at Glasgow Caledonian University.

Lustman further said: “Ted Baker is a unique brand and I’m pleased by the opportunity to support the board and senior management team to fully realise its potential.”