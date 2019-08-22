Ted Baker finance boss exits for Mulberry role

Ted Baker’s finance director Charles Anderson is leaving the company after 17 years to join Mulberry as group finance director, with effect from early October.

Anderson will replace Neil Ritchie who stepped down from the board on 30 June.

For the last 17 years, Anderson worked at Ted Baker, initially as head of finance before being appointed as finance director of the group's subsidiaries in 2014. In addition to developing and overseeing its global finance function, Anderson played an active role in the FTSE 250 global lifestyle brand’s international expansion and systems transformation.

Prior to joining Ted Baker, he held various finance positions at House of Fraser plc, NatWest Markets and Carpetright PLC.

Mulberry CEO Thierry Andretta said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Charles to the Mulberry team. His experience of developing and overseeing a global finance function during a period of international expansion will be relevant as we grow Mulberry worldwide."