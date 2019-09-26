Ted Baker names ex-Debenhams executive as its new CFO

Ted Baker has appointed Rachel Osborne as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. The company said, Osborne has more than 20 years’ brand and retail sector experience and will join the company and board within the next few months.

Commenting on her appointment, David Bernstein CBE, Ted Baker’s Executive Chairman, said in a statement: “Rachel’s career to date makes her a great fit for the voard and we are delighted to welcome her to Ted Baker. As our strategy to grow the business continues, Rachel’s experience of working in the challenging retail environment we currently face will be highly valuable.”

Osborne is a Chartered Accountant and joins Ted Baker from Debenhams Retail Limited, where she has held the role of chief financial officer since September 2018. The company added that she has gained a broad experience of consumer-facing brands in her previous positions as chief financial officer at Domino’s Pizza Group plc, finance director of group enterprise at Vodafone and finance & strategy director at John Lewis. She has also held senior positions with Sodexo, Kingfisher and PepsiCo.

“Ted Baker is an outstanding global brand and I am hugely looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to the next phase of its development,” added Osborne.

Picture:Ted Baker media gallery