Ted Baker names John Barton as Chairman

Ted Baker has appointed John Barton as Non-Executive Chairman of the board. The company said in a statement that Barton, who will join the board in July, brings a wealth of relevant experience to Ted Baker, having held senior non-executive positions across a number of leading consumer-facing businesses.

Commenting on Barton’s appointment, Sharon Baylay, Acting Chair of Ted Baker, said: “Following a thorough and competitive search process, the board is delighted that John is joining us as Chairman and we look forward to welcoming him to Ted Baker. His significant experience in a number of leading customer facing businesses, including very relevant experience from his time spent leading the board at Next plc, will be of great value as we continue the journey to transform the business.”

Barton is currently Chairman of EasyJet plc, having been appointed in 2013. He has previously served as chairman of Next plc and Cable and Wireless Worldwide plc and was also previously senior independent director of both WH Smith plc and SSP Group plc. Sharon Baylay will continue in her role as Acting Chair until Barton formally joins the board.

“It is an honour to be appointed Chairman of this iconic British brand at such a critical time and I would like to extend my huge thanks to Sharon for leading the Board in the interim period. These are unprecedented times, and while I do not underestimate the significant challenges ahead of us, Ted Baker has strong foundations from which to build,” added Barton.

