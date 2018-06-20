Ted Baker’s womenswear director resigns

After serving in the position for almost over a decade, Ted Baker Plc’s womenswear director, Catherine Scorey has decided to part ways with the company.

Confirming her departure from the company to FashionUnited, Ted Baker spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Catherine for her contribution to Ted over the last 12 years and wish her all the very best for the future.”

According to the University of Hertfordshire Scorey began her career as a buyer for Woolworths in South Africa before moving to London in 1996 to work at Top Shop. She then joined in the same role at Ted Baker in 1998. After leaving the company for a few years, Scorey returned to Ted Baker in 2006 and was named director of womenswear two years later.

Ted Baker’s revenue for the 52 weeks increased by 11.4 percent or 9.6 percent in constant currency to 591.7 million pounds. Profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 11.7 percent to 73.5 million pounds, while profit before tax increased by 12.3 percent to 68.8 million pounds.

Picture:Ted Baker media gallery