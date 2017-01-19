Temperley London names Patricia Sancho as CEO

London - British designer label Temperley London has promoted its current company president, Patricia Sancho, to Chief Executive Officer.

She has taken on her new role immediately and will be working closely with the label’s founder and creative director Alice Temperley on the brand’s strategy for the future.

Sancho promotion comes a little over a year since she was appointed president at Temperley London. Prior to joining the team at the British designer label, Sancho worked at Juicy Couture as their commercial director for Europe and the Middle East.

Founded by Alice Temperley, a graduate of the Royal College of Art in 2000, Temperley London has expanded it’s women’s wear ready-to-wear range to include evening wear, daywear as well as bridal wear. The brand currently operates five stand alone stores, including its flagship store on Bruton Street in London, as well as its bridal store on Colville Mews in Notting Hill.

The label also operates stores overseas in Dubai and Qatar, and counts over 150 wholesale partners more than 30 countries which offer it’s main collection.

Photo: Alice Temperley, by Temperley London (Own work royalty of Temperley London) [CC BY 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons