Temperley London to showcase new vision with new CEO and design director

British luxury brand Temperley London, which announced the departure of its founder Alice Temperley earlier this month, has appointed a new chief executive officer and design director to spearhead the next chapter for the brand with a new collection in September.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Temperley London said that Morgaine McGee, who has more than two decades of experience in the global fashion industry, has joined the company as CEO.

McGee joins from fashion consultancy firm The Vertical Collective, which she co-founded with Katherine Zabloudil in 2016, and served as co-CEO before exiting in January, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also served as managing director of Signal Brands, a global leader in the licensing, design, manufacturing, and distribution of fashion accessories.

In addition, Jack Isenberg has been named design director of the label and will present his first collection in September.

Isenberg has worked for several luxury and couture brands, most recently as head of design at Tom Ford from March until September 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also held design roles at Elie Saab, Jenny Packham, Ralph & Russo, Nina Ricci, Versace, Giambattista Valli, Valentino, and Roberto Cavalli.

McGee said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for Temperley London as we bring a fresh perspective to the brand, while honouring its legacy, our rich British heritage as well as our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship.

"The brand has created timeless pieces, beautifully created to celebrate women and the moments that shape their lives. I am aware of that history, what people expect of the brand and will work to ensure that continues."

The appointments follow founder Alice Temperley stepping down as creative director of the brand on July 8, a role she had held since founding the brand in 2000. Temperley said her decision to part ways with the British brand was to focus her attention on “a new creative practice, an independent venture that will collaborate closely with her creative network, her family and 22 muses who have shaped her vision over the years”.