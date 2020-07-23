Tesco clothing brand F&F appoints new CEO

Tesco’s clothing brand, F&F, has appointed Jan Marchant as its new CEO.

Marchant has been standing in as interim CEO for the brand after then-CEO Richard Price exited the company seven months ago to rejoin Marks & Spencer as managing director, clothing and home.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that Jan Marchant has been promoted to CEO of F&F. Jan joined Tesco in 2002 and has made a significant contribution to the F&F team, including as creative and digital director. Jan’s detailed knowledge of the brand and product strategy puts F&F in a strong position to continue delivering fantastic products for customers.”