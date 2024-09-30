Textile care company Steamery names new CEO

Steamery, a Scandinavian textile care company, has named Raphael Matzker as its new chief executive officer as part of an ongoing global expansion plans.

He succeeds the company’s co-founder Frej Lewenhaupt, who will be returning to his former role of chief product officer at Steamery from October 1 when he will hand over the helm position to Matzker.

Matzker first joined Steamery in 2021 as chief commercial officer, prior to which he had held numerous positions at other companies, including leadership roles at MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, where he was responsible for expanding the firm into the Nordics.

During his time at Steamery, meanwhile, Matzker was credited with growing the brand’s wholesale and distribution network, entering new global markets and structuring the company for global growth.

Founded in 2014 by Lewenhaupt, Petra Ringström and Martin Lingner, Steamery offers a range of textile steaming appliances that have been built with the mission of educating and inspiring people to take better care of their clothing and textiles.

The company currently sells through notable fashion retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods and Mr. Porter.