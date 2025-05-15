Textilegenesis CEO Amit Gautam joins Lectra’s management team
Amit Gautam, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of TextileGenesis, was appointed to the executive committee of Lectra, the French leader in technological solutions for the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. This move follows Lectra’s acquisition of a majority stake in TextileGenesis in December 2022. TextileGenesis is the Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that allows fashion brands and sustainable textile manufacturers to map their textiles in a fully digital way.
Gautam brings extensive international experience, including from his previous roles at Lenzing, McKinsey and Booz & Company. His addition to the executive committee reinforces Lectra’s ambition to accelerate technological innovation and sustainable development in the fashion industry, as highlighted in Lectra’s press release.
“Amit Gautam played a crucial role in the successful integration of TextileGenesis. With his expertise in sustainability and technology, he will make an important contribution to our growth,” said Daniel Harari, CEO of Lectra.
TextileGenesis develops innovative traceability technologies that promote sustainability in the textile and fashion supply chain. Thanks to this integration, Lectra is accelerating the development of digital solutions that help brands reduce their environmental impact. With over two billion registered products, the platform serves leading brands such as Kering, Ermenegildo Zegna and H&M.
