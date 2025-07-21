TFG London names Julia Monro as chief brand officer

TFG Brands (London) Limited (TFG London), the owner of fashion brands Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight, and White Stuff, has announced the appointment of Julia Monro as chief brand officer, effective immediately. Reporting directly to the CEO Justin Hampshire, Monro will collaborate closely with brand and cross-functional teams to define and implement marketing strategies aimed at establishing a distinctive voice and platform for TFG London's portfolio of brands.

Monro joins TFG London after five years as brand director at White Stuff, where she spearheaded a brand transformation effort that modernised the brand's identity. Prior to White Stuff, Monro held various senior roles at Pret, including marketing director, for six and a half years, and spent six years in marketing at Marks and Spencer Group Plc.

Justin Hampshire commented on the appointment: "Since acquiring White Stuff in October 2024, I have been impressed by Julia's creativity and innovative approach to marketing the brand. I am confident she is the right person to step into this newly created Group role to lead the brand, marketing, and creative direction across Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and White Stuff."

Julia Monro expressed her views about her new role, stating, "I am really excited to take on this new role as chief brand officer across TFG London's fantastic portfolio of fashion brands. This is an amazing opportunity to lead the Group's brand, marketing, and creative direction while continuing to develop and grow these already well-loved brands."

TFG London, headquartered in London, currently operates over 500 points of sale across its brands in 15 international markets worldwide. The Group is part of The Foschini Group, a leading South African retail business group founded in 1924, which operates over 4,700 outlets in 23 countries and employs more than 47,500 people, serving over 37 million customers.