The Bias Cut appoints new non-exec directors

Online fashion retailer The Bias Cut has announced a number of new additions to its leadership team, including two new non-executive directors, Craig Wildman and Kim Molloy.

Wildman [pictured] will work as a mentor to founder and CEO Jacynth Bassett, and will focus on “building The Bias Cut’s long-term vision and commercial strategy to scale the business in a sustainable way”.

Wildman has worked as a finance and operations director at agencies such as AMV BBDO and Engage Group, and has also worked with tech start-ups like Compare the Market, Zoopla and Unibet.

Molloy will focus primarily on the branding, buying and marketing aspects of the business. She was previously senior director of global fashion at Science Magic Inc. She has also headed up strategies for brands including Sainsbury's, FitFlop and Converse, as well high-end designers such as Christopher Kane, Erdem, Roksanda and Roland Mouret.

Next, Georgina Ryan has been appointed as operations and fulfilment manager, where she will lead all distribution and fulfilment operations, order processing and inventory management, and sales reporting. She has operations and e-commerce experience at companies including ISawItFirst, Office Depot, and Next.

Finally, Pooja Dhana joins the retailer as customer and community experience manager, where she will lead and manage customer engagement and service, as well as managing social strategy and community engagement. She has previously worked as womenswear service manager at Selfridges Birmingham.

Founder of The Bias Cut, Jacynth Bassett, said in a statement: “By growing our team and bringing such expertise to The Bias Cut as we scale, not only will we maintain the exceptional standard we have become known for, but we will be able to hit key targets by the end of the year, putting us in prime position for further investment to take the business to the next level.”

The retailer's Q1 sales are up 258 percent on Q1 2020, with new customers increasing by 101 percent.