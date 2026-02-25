The Children’s Place announces major leadership overhaul to drive transformation

US children’s specialty retailer The Children’s Place has unveiled a series of executive appointments and organizational changes aimed at accelerating its strategic transformation. The moves, effective March 2, 2026, establish a new operating model focused on operational rigor and an enhanced customer experience.

Muhammad Umair, president and chief executive officer the company, stated that the leadership team is now well-positioned to execute a strategic plan built on financial discipline. The restructuring follows a period of consulting engagements for several of the new appointees, ensuring alignment with the current corporate trajectory.

Key executive appointments

Kim Roy has been named executive director, joining the board of directors and serving as a strategic operating leader. Roy will oversee front-end functions, including design, merchandising, planning, and stores. She previously held the position of group president North America at Ralph Lauren and has led portfolios at Ann Taylor and Liz Claiborne.

Joining the senior leadership team as chief customer officer is Lisa Pillette. Reporting to Umair, Pillette will oversee brand creative, marketing initiatives, and the broader transformation of the brands of the company. Her career includes roles as global chief marketing officer (CMO) at Fossil Group and CMO at Casper Sleep, as well as senior marketing positions at Lacoste and Ralph Lauren.

Organizational restructuring and promotions

The company has also confirmed several internal shifts and recent hires to strengthen its merchandising and supply chain capabilities:

Merchandising: Kiera Ganann, who joined in December 2025 as senior vice president (SVP) and head of merchandising, will report to Roy. Ganann previously served as global general manager of Ralph Lauren Intimates and Sleepwear at Delta Galil.

Sourcing and operations: Kristin Clifford, SVP and head of sourcing, has seen her role expanded to include product operations, international, and technical design. Clifford now reports directly to the CEO.

Retail stores: Tiffany Whitford, who joined in June 2025 from EssilorLuxottica, continues as group vice president and head of stores, reporting to Roy.

Planning and design: Aleksandra Kinney has been promoted to global vice president and head of global planning and inventory, while Kimberly Ketch assumes the role of global vice president and head of design. Both executives report to Roy.

Strategic transformation goals

The reshuffle marks a significant step in the efforts of the retailer to rebuild its brand positioning in the North American market. By consolidating front-end functions under Roy and marketing under Pillette, the business aims to create a more cohesive consumer journey across its brick and mortar and e-commerce channels.

Umair noted that the team members have already made positive contributions to the organization and will work closely to drive revenue growth and profitability.