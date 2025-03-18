The Children's Place strengthens leadership team with key appointments

The Children’s Place is bolstering its executive team with the strategic appointments of a new chief financial officer and heads of sourcing and marketing.

Effective March 31, 2025, John Szczepanski, former CFO of Vince Holding Corp. and a veteran of Ralph Lauren, will assume the role of CFO, reporting to president and interim CEO Muhammad Umair. His extensive finance background in retail and manufacturing is expected to be crucial as the company implements new business strategies.

Commenting on the new CFO appointment, Umair said: “During this critical time in our planning and implementation of new business strategies, John brings a wealth of finance experience in retail and manufacturing that will help guide us through our company’s future development.”

Further strengthening its leadership, The Children’s Place has also recently welcomed Kristin Clifford as senior vice president, head of sourcing, effective February 3, 2025 and Smeeta Khetarpaul as senior vice president, head of marketing effective February 24, 2025.

Clifford returns to the company with significant sourcing experience from Vineyard Vines and previously held leadership roles at The Children's Place. Khetarpaul joins from Crocs, bringing over two decades of marketing expertise with prominent consumer brands. Both will report to brand president Claudia Lima-Guinehut.