“The Do’s and Don’ts” of landing your dream job in fashion: Curiosity, strategy and career vision

Buenos Aires – Landing a dream job in fashion no longer depends solely on an interest in the industry or a strong résumé. For Luis Lara Arias, an international consultant specializing in retail and strategy, companies today are looking for far more prepared profiles, with real industry knowledge and the ability to understand how the business works from the inside.

With a career that includes companies such as Marks & Spencer, The Walt Disney Company, Inditex and Pronovias, Lara Arias has spent years observing how recruitment processes have evolved and which skills have become essential for entering the sector. “When I started, it wasn’t so difficult to work in fashion,” he explains, adding: “Companies were looking for more generalist profiles. Today, my feeling is that specialized training is needed and many companies value previous experience working in stores.”

This article is part of “The Do’s and Don’ts,” an editorial series by FashionUnited that brings together insights from industry professionals to analyze, from a practical perspective, the most common successes and mistakes in key fashion business decisions.

The importance of gaining experience on the way to your dream job. Credits: Vitaly Gariev para Pexels.com

An increasingly competitive sector

According to Lara Arias, one of the main changes in recent years has been the professionalization of industry. Fashion is no longer a space where simply “having an interest” is enough; it has become an industry that requires specific preparation. “Today many companies ask for some kind of specialized training,” he notes.

From his role as associate professor at fashion business school ISEM, Lara Arias says that many companies use these academic spaces as direct recruitment channels. “Major brands come to these schools to conduct interviews. It’s a gateway into the industry,” he explains.

But beyond education, he insists on another key point: understanding how business works.

The importance of starting from the store

Although many candidates aspire to corporate or strategic positions, Lara Arias believes that the point of sale remains one of the best places to learn how a fashion company operates. “You need to want to stay close to the market and truly understand what the customer thinks,” he says. “And that happens by working in stores.”

Far from seeing retail as a lesser step, he argues that in-store experience allows professionals to understand fundamental aspects of the business, from consumer behavior to product flow and communication with headquarters.

“I always say that the key to success is not only big data, but also small data,” he explains. “All the information you gather by observing a customer in the fitting room or seeing which garments they decide to buy is extremely valuable.”

The Do’s

Develop genuine curiosity about the industry.

For Lara Arias, knowledge of the sector is essential. “You have to read specialized media every day and know what’s happening in the industry,” he says.

Work in stores to understand the business.

Retail experience remains one of the most valued assets for companies.

“In companies like Inditex, the store determines everything that happens at headquarters,” he explains.

Invest in specialized education.

Fashion-focused programs can open doors within major companies.

Build a professional personal brand.

For junior profiles, LinkedIn has become a strategic tool. “It’s the ideal platform to develop reflections and demonstrate knowledge,” he says.

Have clarity about your professional path.

Lara Arias recommends identifying early on which area of the business is most appealing: product, retail, buying, finance or international expansion, for example.

Luis Lara Arias teaches fashion business courses. Credits: Luis Lara Arias

The Don’ts

Don’t go into an interview without understanding the industry.

One of the most common mistakes is not being up to date on what is happening in fashion.

“There are people who want to work in fashion and have no idea what’s happening in the sector,” he warns.

Don’t underestimate the value of working in retail.

Considering store work as “inferior” can limit professional growth.

“In companies like Inditex, the bottom is the top,” he summarizes.

Don’t obsess only over aspirational brands.

Although many candidates dream of working for prestigious labels, Lara Arias recommends prioritizing experience and long-term career building. “The important thing is getting into the industry and developing a solid career,” he explains.

Don’t rely solely on your résumé.

Companies also evaluate potential, curiosity and a candidate’s ability to think critically.

Don’t lack a clear professional direction.

“Not knowing what I want to do within the company” is another common mistake he sees among young professionals.

What should candidates keep in mind?

For Lara Arias, entering the fashion industry requires combining education, experience and observation skills.

Beyond an interest in brands or trends, he believes it is essential to understand how the industry operates in depth, from customer relationships to the commercial dynamics of stores.

He also highlights the growing importance of personal branding as a differentiating factor. “One of the first things a company does before hiring is look at your LinkedIn profile,” he explains. “If there is valuable content there, that person gains points.”

Another key aspect is developing patience and a long-term vision. According to Lara, the first job may not necessarily be a dream brand, but it can become a platform for learning and growth.

Real cases

Throughout his professional career, Lara Arias has observed how major fashion companies develop talent from junior profiles to leadership positions. According to him, many people who now hold strategic roles in the industry began their careers in stores or through specialized training programs.

From his experience as both an executive and professor, he believes companies particularly value people who understand business from a holistic perspective and demonstrate a constant willingness to learn. He also highlights that specialized business schools increasingly function as direct connection points between students and international companies, facilitating access to career opportunities within the industry.

Luis Lara Arias is an international consultant and professor at ISEM. Credits: @SPOTTORNO

Key takeaway

Entering the fashion industry today requires much more than aesthetic affinity or an interest in trends.

In summary: Companies are looking for profiles with curiosity, business knowledge and the ability to build a long-term career.

Luis Lara Arias’ final reflection sums up his vision on how to begin in the industry: “You need curiosity, the willingness to work hard and the humility to start from the bottom. Because in fashion, many times, the bottom is actually the top.”