The Fashion Awards to honour Gucci’s Alessandro Michele

The British Fashion Council has confirmed that Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2021, taking place on November 29 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Trailblazer Award was introduced at The Fashion Awards in 2018 as one of the special recognition accolades, celebrating the very best innovators and creatives in fashion, whose work in the past year has been a game-changer and has significantly shaped the industry. Previous winners have included Kim Jones and Sarah Burton.

Michele is being honoured for his “visionary work” in positioning Gucci at the intersection of culture, art, music and film, explained the British Fashion Council, such as Gucci’s Aria and Love Parade collections, the launch of Vault by Gucci and the opening of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibit and the Gucci Archive in Florence.

Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive, said in a statement: “Alessandro’s work at Gucci over the last year defines what it means is to be a trailblazer, he is a pioneer in every aspect of his creative output and uses the power of design to pave new paths connecting the fashion industry to all other industries from film to digital innovation.

“He is an incredible source of inspiration for many generations to come and we look forward to celebrating with him next week in London.”

The Fashion Awards presented by TikTok is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on talent, education, grant-giving and business mentoring to improve equality and opportunity in fashion.

In 2020/21, the BFC raised 1.7 million pounds for the BFC Foundation and its talent support initiatives, and this year the charity has supported 33 designers.