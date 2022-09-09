The fashion world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Family have announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.

In a statement on the evening of Thursday September 8, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following the announcement, the fashion industry took to social media to join the outpouring of support for the Royal Family and in remembering Her Majesty the Queen. Some have also announced store closures today in light of the news.

Burberry

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen. We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss.”

Mulberry

“We are deeply saddened by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary woman who inspired generations with her dedicated service throughout her life. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and we join people around the world in mourning her loss.

“As a mark of respect our UK Stores will close tomorrow, Friday 9 September.”

Paul Smith

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, who has served the UK with immense dignity, respect and selflessness over the course of her historic 70-year reign. I was honoured to be appointed a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour last year and was privileged to have the opportunity to meet Her Majesty throughout my life, to receive my CBE from her in 1994 was an immense privilege. I will remain forever grateful for her championing of the British arts and industry. My thoughts, those of my wife and those of the entire Paul Smith team are with the Royal Family.

“Pearly Queen of Bluegate Fields’ by Ann Carrington was part of our Jubilee exhibition at Paul Smith.”

British Fashion Council

“We are devastated to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II whose reign will be marked in history as one of empathy, strength and grace. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family as we celebrate The Queen’s life and remember her extraordinary legacy. It was a great honour in 2018 to host Her Majesty at London Fashion Week to launch the QEII Award for British Design which recognises design excellence and positive impact. Her Majesty’s effortless style, charm and sense of fun was evident and her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation.”

Marks & Spencer

“We’re deeply saddened to hear the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she has dedicated her life to service for her country and the Commonwealth, and been a figurehead of national unity and stability at a time of enormous change.

“She has led at all times with a quiet determination and selfless devotion, and has been all that is the very best in us. While being Monarch she has raised a loving family whom she adored, and they her. As HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh was to her, she has been our nation’s strength and stay.

“We join the Royal Family and the nation in their grief and offer the Royal Family our heartfelt condolences.

“Your M&S Family.”

Stella McCartney

“It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. – Stella”

Vivienne Westwood

“The Queen performs a national service. Every morning she has her breakfast, most days her outfit is already decided for her royal appointment - shake hands, give speeches. Every institution in our country wants her acknowledgement and attribution. Her life is prescribed. The Royal Family, as an institution, is social cement. The Queen holds the country together. She’s a figurehead of international diplomacy. I think it’s so important that our Royal family is hereditary, the family member’s learn diplomacy by osmosis and develop a sense of duty to our country and to the world. We all owe her our gratitude.”

Selfridges

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. ​ ​ “Queen Elizabeth has been a reassuring constant throughout our lives, ascending to the throne on 6 February 1952, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Over the past 70 years, her Majesty has been dedicated to the service of our country and the Commonwealth, demonstrating an enormous sense of duty and commitment.​ ​ “Our thoughts are very much with the Royal Family at this time, as the country comes together to pay tribute and remember Queen Elizabeth II. ​

“Please note, our stores will be closing early this evening, on the 8 September at 8pm. Our stores will remain closed all day on Friday 9 September and reopen on Saturday 10 September with our usual opening hours.”

Harrods

“We stand with the entire nation in grief on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her Majesty stood as a symbol of Britain, bringing comfort, leadership and steadfastness to millions over her 70-year reign.

“On behalf of Harrods and our employees, we send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and are united in remembrance of her life dedicated to public service.”

John Lewis

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She faithfully served the nation as our Sovereign during her long, happy and glorious reign. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.”

Victoria Beckham

“Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Alexander McQueen

“All at Alexander McQueen are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. May she rest in peace. Our hearts go out to the Royal Family at this most difficult time.”

Temperley London

“We join the nation and the world in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family. She was truly remarkable and will be greatly missed.”