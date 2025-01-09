The Honest Company announces CFO retirement

Clean beauty and lifestyle brand The Honest Company has announced that current chief financial officer Dave Loretta will retire from the company this year.

In a statement, the beauty company said a search for Loretta’s replacement has begun and is being supported by a leading executive search firm. Loretta will remain in place through the search for a new CFO and the transition.

Carla Vernón, chief executive of The Honest Company, said: “Dave joined us at a pivotal time in our Transformation Initiative with the goal of restructuring our financial model and establishing a framework for long-term financial stability. We are deeply grateful for the mark he’s left on both our financial strategy and our organisation as a whole.

“Thanks to Dave’s leadership, we have an exceptional finance team in place, the business is stronger than ever, and we are well-positioned for the future, all of which gives us great confidence as we move forward with the search for our next CFO. On behalf of everyone at The Honest Company, we thank Dave for his dedication, leadership and partnership, and we wish him the very best in this next chapter.”

Loretta joined The Honest Company in 2023, helping the company deliver increased revenue, significant expansion in gross margin, and positive operating profitability in Q4 2023, which continued quarterly through our most recently reported Q3 2024 results versus the comparable periods in the prior year.

The Honest Company was launched in 2012 by actress Jessica Alba. It offers cleanly formulated and sustainably designed products spanning diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. In April 2024, Alba stepped down from her role as chief creative officer of the company but remains a member of the board of directors.