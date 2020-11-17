The Hut Group appoints independent non-exec director

British online retailer The Hut Group (THG) has announced the appointment of Damian Sanders as an independent non-executive director. He will join the board and take up the position of chair of the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect.

Sanders was appointed special advisor to the board's Audit & Risk committee back in October - he will remain on the committee in his new capacity as an independent non-executive director.

He was until recently a senior audit partner at Deloitte in Manchester and a member of the company’s North West Leadership Team, and in August was appointed to the board of Cineworld plc as an independent non-executive director.

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of THG,” Sanders said in a statement. “The group's strong performance since admission is indicative of an exciting and prosperous future, and I very much look forward to being a part of and supporting THG on the next stage of its journey."

Matthew Moulding, group CEO and executive chairman, commented: “Since IPO, it has been one of our key priorities to strengthen our board, whilst giving careful consideration to ensure we are bringing the right expertise and support to THG.

“Damian's appointment is testament to THG's rigorous commitment to making quality appointments that will complement the Board and support the Group's long-term growth. Over the course of the next 12 months, the Board also plans to appoint another Independent Non-Executive Director to further strengthen the leadership team at THG.”