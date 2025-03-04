The investigation into Mango's founder Isak Andic's death has been reopened

The judge of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 5 of Martorell has decided to reopen the investigation into the death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, which occurred on December 14, 2024. Although the main hypothesis remains that of an accident, the decision is due to the need to incorporate new technical reports into the file. Initially, the case was closed in January after the investigation by the Mossos d'Esquadra, who concluded that the death was the result of a 150-metre fall while Andic was hiking in Montserrat with his son, Jonathan Andic.

The reopening has revived speculation about a possible non-accidental cause of death, although sources close to the investigation insist that there is no evidence to support this. However, certain inconsistencies have been detected in the statements of Jonathan Andic, the only eyewitness, which has led investigators to question him several times and to extend the proceedings. The preparation of these additional reports has delayed the final closure of the case, but their incorporation into the summary responds to a standard procedure in investigations of this type.

While the case remains open, Andic has decided to maintain a low profile in the management of Mango, leaving the management in the hands of Toni Ruiz, the current chief executive officer and shareholder of the company. The final resolution of the investigation and the formal reading of Isak Andic's will could mark the beginning of a new reorganisation in the company, with the possible reincorporation of more family members or the consolidation of Jonathan Andic as chairman of the board.

This article was originally published in FashionUnited.ES by Jaime Martínez, and later summarized and translated from Spanish to English using an artificial intelligence tool.