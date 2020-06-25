The Mall Maidstone names new general manager

Capital and Regional has named Gavin Cockayne as the new general manager at the Mall Maidstone shopping centre.

Cockayne, who has more than 20 years experience in the retail industry, working with a number of major UK retailers in prime London shopping destinations, replaces Andy Davy, who is retiring from the role after an eleven-year career at the company, and six as general manager of the shopping centre.

Prior to joining Capital and Regional, Cockayne held the role of general manager within flagship stores of fashion brands, including Debenhams and New Look, and Topshop’s flagship store on Oxford Street in London.

Sara Jennings, director of guest and customer experience at Capital and Regional, said in a statement: “We have welcomed Gavin to the Capital and Regional team during a crucial time for retail in our local communities. With Gavin’s experience working with some of the UK’s biggest retailers, I have every confidence that he is right person to manage The Mall Maidstone during this period of industry-wide change and beyond.

“I’d also like to thank Andy Davy for everything he has achieved during his time at Capital and Regional. We are very fortunate to have had a manager of Andy’s calibre on the team for the last eleven years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”