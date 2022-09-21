The North Face makes two new executive appointments

The North Face has named two new members of its executive team to “help drive marketing and product innovations”.

The VF Corp-owned brand named Jennifer Ingraffea as new chief product and merchandising officer.

Ingraffea joins from sportswear giant Nike, where she spent the past 19 years, most recently serving as global vice president of kids footwear product merchandising.

In her new role, she will lead the brand’s global product strategy and develop growth objectives across apparel, footwear, and equipment and accessories.

The North Face also appointed Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer.

Bambuck spent ten years at Nike, most recently serving as vice president of global brand marketing at Nike Sportswear. She also served as marketing chief at both Converse and Everlane.

In her new role, she will “advance the brand’s marketing efforts and drive organizational growth”.

The new additions to the executive team follow the appointment of Nicole Otto in June as The North Face’s new global president.