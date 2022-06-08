The O2 appoints new brand and marketing director

Music, leisure, and entertainment venue The O2 has appointed Robbie Balfour as its new brand and marketing director to lead the marketing strategy across the entire complex, including the arena, Icon Outlet, Up at The O2 and the Entertainment District.

Balfour will work alongside Steve Sayer, vice president and general manager at The O2 to “reimagine the customer experience and build on The O2’s reputation as a full day and night out destination,” said the company in a statement.

Sayer added: “We’re really excited to have Robbie on board to lead our marketing and brand strategy for 2022 and beyond. As we continue to rebuild following the challenges of the past few years, our focus is very much on looking ahead at how we can continue to wow our customers – from gig-goers to diners and shoppers – and marketing plays a crucial role in this.

“It’s a big year for The O2 as we celebrate 15 years of the venue, and we’re thrilled to welcome Robbie to the team to help drive our iconic brand forward into the next phase.”

Balfour has more than a decade of marketing experience, and prior to joining The O2, he worked at some of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands, including Sky and Puma.

Commenting on his new role, Balfour said: “I’m delighted to be joining The O2 at such an exciting time for the business. The opportunity to extend The O2 arena’s world-class reputation and build on the work that the team have already done in positioning The O2 as a must-visit destination, with outlet shopping and the wider entertainment and food and beverage offerings is huge, and something I’m excited to help shape.”