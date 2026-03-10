The RealReal strengthens its board and leadership team

US-based luxury resale platform The RealReal has appointed Fanatics executive Jennifer McKeehan to its board of directors and strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointments of Tiffany Stevenson as chief people officer and Tom Hanrahan as chief revenue officer.

In a statement, The RealReal said the appointments will strengthen the company’s governance and operational leadership “as it advances its next phase of growth”.

McKeehan, who currently serves as chief operating officer of Fanatics Commerce at Fanatics, Inc., has replaced Niki Leondakis on The RealReal’s board of directors. She has extensive experience leading global operations and supply chain organisations, as she previously held senior leadership roles at Walmart, Peloton, and The Home Depot, where she oversaw large-scale logistics and delivery platforms supporting millions of customers worldwide.

Rati Sahi Levesque, president and chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to the board. Her deep experience leading premium consumer brands and scaling retail and customer operations will be invaluable as we continue strengthening our leadership position and scaling our business.”

In addition, The RealReal also announced the addition of two senior executives to its leadership team. Tiffany Stevenson, who had previously served in executive leadership roles at Weight Watchers, Box, and Sephora, has joined the company as its new chief people officer to lead global people strategy, organisational development, and culture initiatives to support periods of growth and transformation.

Tom Hanrahan has been named chief revenue officer to oversee revenue growth strategy across merchandising, supply acquisition, and commercial operations. Hanrahan previously spent 11 years at Square, where he held executive leadership roles launching new profit levers and scaling outbound sales initiatives.

Commenting on the appointments, Levesque added: “These leadership additions reflect our continued investment in experienced operators who understand how to scale modern consumer and marketplace businesses.

“Tiffany and Tom each bring proven leadership from world-class organisations, strengthening our ability to drive sustainable growth while continuing to innovate within luxury resale.”