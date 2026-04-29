The Very Group confirms Edward Fry as permanent CFO

The Very Group has appointed Edward Fry as its permanent chief financial officer, following a period in the role on an interim basis.

Fry has served as interim CFO since September 2025, having previously been group finance director. During that time, he played a key role in major developments for the business, including its change of ownership and securing long-term refinancing.

Robbie Feather, CEO of The Very Group, said: “Ed has guided us brilliantly through multiple key achievements over the past year, and I’m delighted with his appointment as CFO on a permanent basis.

“His leadership has been instrumental as we’ve strengthened our financial position and delivered important innovations across the business.”

Fry joined the company in 2020 and brings experience from senior finance roles across the retail and consumer sectors.

The appointment comes as the group looks ahead to its next phase of growth, with a focus on improving performance and building on momentum from the past year.