The Very Group names new CEO for Irish business

Very.ie, formerly Littlewoods Ireland and the country’s largest multi-category digital retailer and flexible payment provider, has appointed Henry Drummer as its new chief executive officer.

In a statement, UK-based pureplay digital retailer The Very Group said the move marks “an exciting new chapter” for its Irish business as it continues to “strengthen its position in the Irish market”.

Drummer has more than two decades of experience across retail, telecommunications, financial services and consumer goods, having held senior leadership and marketing roles with organisations, including Bank of Ireland, where he served as chief marketing officer, Tesco Ireland and Diageo.

As CEO of Very.ie, Drummer will be responsible for leading the business’s growth strategy, enhancing the customer experience and driving continued innovation across the brand's retail and financial services offerings. He will report to Sam Wright, chief customer and commercial officer at The Very Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Wright said: “Henry is a proven commercial leader with an outstanding track record of delivering growth, building brands and leading customer-focused transformation. His extensive experience across some of Ireland’s leading consumer businesses makes him exceptionally well placed to lead Very.ie.

“We are delighted to welcome him to the business and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow our presence in Ireland.”

Dummer added: “Very.ie is a business with a strong brand, loyal customers and a clear opportunity for growth. I am delighted to be joining the team at such an important time for the business. Together, we will continue to focus on delivering exceptional value, convenience and service for our customers, while building on the strong foundations already in place.

“I’m excited to work alongside colleagues across Ireland and The Very Group to drive the next phase of our growth journey.”

The group’s Irish operation has been trading in Ireland for almost 50 years and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin, and employs more than 35 people locally in marketing, logistics, compliance, customer care and finance, as well as an integrated network of Irish-based agencies and suppliers.