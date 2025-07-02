The Very Group names new head of creative direction at HelloStudio

The Very Group's in-house creative agency HelloStudio, which was launched in April, has appointed former Target executive Beth Lowry as its new head of creative direction.

Lowry will join the Liverpool-based creative team and help shape the in-house agency’s creative direction and vision. She joins Julie Phelan, head of creative management, who will continue to lead campaigns and manage productions.

Jessica Myers, chief customer officer at The Very Group, said in a statement: “Our internal creative team has been a huge source of pride for over 70 years and today HelloStudio is creating award-winning multi-channel content for household brands.

“We have strong foundations, and having Beth join the team to offer new, fresh ideas and direction to accelerate our ambition is really exciting. I can’t wait to see how her experience and eye for detail will bolster our creative offering though HelloStudio.”

Lowry has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, both in the UK and the US, where she has led teams to amplify brand vision through carefully curated content. For the last six years, she has played an integral role in the creative vision of Target in the US, leading a team of in-house creatives focused on campaigns and content while working closely with external agency partners to captivate audiences and shape brands.

Commenting on her new role, Lowry added: “I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with some fantastic retail organisations. Such a sense of pride in collaborating alongside dedicated teams, partners and colleagues, where together we crafted impactful creative work for an array of brands and multi-category businesses.

“Joining The Very Group is an exciting move for me. Not only will I be working alongside an incredibly talented and creative team, but I’m excited to be supporting Very Media Group in creating campaigns which our brand partners will love.”