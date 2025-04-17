The Virgil Abloh Foundation names Athiththan Selvendran as its chief creative officer

Athiththan Selvendran, Virgil Abloh's first employee, committed right hand, and chief of staff, has been appointed chief creative officer of the Virgil Abloh Foundation (VAF).

Currently the chief operating officer of Virgil Abloh Securities (VAS), the appointment highlights the expansion of Selvendran's role and his growing influence as a strategist and creative drive.

The appointment was announced by Shannon Abloh, founder and board president of the Virgil Abloh Foundation and Virgil's partner in life and in business for 23 years. In his dual roles, Selvendran, who also goes by Athi, is set to oversee the daily operations of VAS, the epicenter of all of the creative projects, brands, and organizations held by Shannon Abloh while taking on responsibility for the preservation, cataloging, and launch of the Virgil Abloh Archives.

Selvendran is set to work with Dana Loatman, who was appointed the foundation's executive director in February. In his new position at VAS, Selvendran will also lead the artistic design and implementation of global initiatives and programs, such as Abloh Air, while co-leading collaborations and partnerships designed to enhance opportunities and exposure for aspiring creatives, cultural leaders, and community builders.

Shannon Abloh founded VAF in 2022 to carry forward the philanthropic efforts she and Virgil deeply believed in while honoring his legacy as a groundbreaking designer, visionary thinker, and cultural trailblazer.

"Watching Athi grow as a creative while helping build the Virgil Abloh Foundation has been nothing short of extraordinary. His journey has been marked by an unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and ensuring that Virgil's visionary ethos lives on," said Shannon Abloh.

"Having spent years working alongside Virgil, Athi has developed a deep understanding of what it means to break barriers and redefine creative industries. His innate talent, sharp creative instincts, and ability to connect with people on a profound level make him the ideal person for this role,"

Selvendran has been a key figure in supporting Virgil Abloh's wide-ranging ventures since 2016, contributing to the success of Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Alaska Alaska, the research and design studio Abloh launched in 2017. Following Abloh's passing, Selvendran has continued to collaborate with Shannon Abloh on a number of globally recognized initiatives celebrating Virgil's legacy, including Figures of Speech at the Brooklyn Museum (2022), Nike Inc. ℅ Virgil Abloh: The Codes of Architecture, the Annual Skate Invitational in Miami (2022, 2023, 2024), and the early development of the Virgil Abloh Foundation.

"As I step into this role of Chief Creative Officer, my ambition and drive fuel my commitment to upholding Virgil Abloh's legacy by sharing his ethos, rhetoric, and methodology with the world alongside Shannon Abloh and the foundation team," said Selvendran on his new role in a statement. "My desire is to build pathways that allow all young people to dream, seek, and believe in their visions, guiding them to build confidence as they grow and feel that their ideas are welcomed and that they belong in all spaces, with the ultimate goal of self-expression within any discipline without limitations."

"I look forward to continuing to immerse myself in this work and applying an ideological framework of bringing people together who have had their own lived experience and creative journeys to cross-pollinate, collaborate and create ongoing dialogue. My belief is that, together with all our friends, family, and collaborators, we will provide access to the next generation of young creatives by opening doors, fostering their creative energy through exposure, and architecting fruitful opportunities to become part of the future narrative of creativity."

Born in Jamaica but growing up in Queens, New York, Selvendran has a Bachelor of Arts from Beloit College, concentrating in International Relations and Entrepreneurship. He furthered his education with coursework at leading institutions such as the Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons School of Design, Pratt Institute, and Central Saint Martins. Currently, he is pursuing a Global Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science.