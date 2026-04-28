The White Company CEO steps down

Paula Nickolds, the chief executive officer of The White Company, has stepped down from helm two years after her initial appointment.

The British retailer confirmed the news to Drapers, which reported that Nickolds will exit at the end of May. Until then, she will work with the company on ensuring a smooth transition, with a search for an interim replacement and a long-term successor underway.

According to the media outlet, Nickolds plans to spend more time with her husband who is battling a serious illness. She was credited with helping to stabilise the business during a “very demanding period” as it prepares to enter its next phase.

Nickolds took up the helm of The White Company at the beginning of 2024, at which time a failed multi-year transition underway at the retailer’s warehouse had resulted in a relocation to an alternate location. The company told Drapers that signs of progress were now being seen as a result of Nickolds’ leadership.