Thebe Magugu wins LVMH Prize 2019

Johannesburg-based South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu has won the LVMH Prize 2019, WWD reports.

For grabbing the top prize, and beating 1,700 other applicants in the process, Magugu will receive 300,000 euros and a year’s worth of mentoring from the team behind the LVMH group.

Swedish actress and face of LVMH Alicia Vikander presented him with the award.

Originally from the small town of Kimberley, Magugu moved to Johannesburg to study fashion design, fashion photography and fashion media at LISOF. Since then, he has launched his namesake label - a South African fashion brand focused primarily on women’s ready-to-wear.

The brand's website reads: “together with our pillar values of quality, novelty and culture, we constantly seek new ways of presenting women with clothing that both complies with and enhances the everyday. Sleek, forward-looking design intersects with motifs from our continent’s storied past, providing smart, multifaceted clothes as valuable as their woman”.

In February, Magugu was also crowned the winning designer of the International Fashion Showcase 2019.

Launched in November 2013, the LVMH Prize was created to celebrate and support fashion designers from around the world. Each year, a young designer and three fashion school graduates can claim the prestigious prize.