Thélios announces leadership changes in Americas

Thélios, the eyewear division of LVMH Group, has shuffled its C-suite in the Americas region and proprietary brand Barton Perreira, promoting Luca Guillot Boschetti to head of Thélios Americas and naming Cedric Moreau as chief executive officer of Barton Perreira.

In a statement, Thélios said the strategic appointments are designed to “further drive the company’s growth and innovation in the competitive eyewear market”.

Guillot Boschetti joined Thélios in 2023 and led the commercial excellence division of Thélios, developing international client relationships. In his new role as head of Thélios Americas, he will oversee all Thélios activities in the region, described as being of strategic importance to the company.

He succeeds Enrico Sanavia, who has held the position since 2017 and was instrumental in establishing the construction of Thélios’ US subsidiary from its inception. Sanavia has decided to pursue professional opportunities outside the company.

Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive of Thélios, said: “Luca brings over 20 years of leadership experience working at large luxury organizations, and in his time at Thélios has demonstrated exceptional management skills and strategic expertise that will position the company well as we continue to grow in the US and other American markets.

“I would like to thank Enrico for his leadership and for his numerous accomplishments while leading our US subsidiary. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Barton Perreira names new CEO as Bill Barton exits the company

Barton Perreira campaign image Credits: Barton Perreira

Barton Perreira, the US eyewear brand co-founded by Bill Barton and Patty Perreira in 2007 in Los Angeles, California, which was acquired by Thélios in 2023, has announced that Barton is leaving the company and will now be led by Cedric Moreau, former vice president of sales at Thélios Americas.

Thélios said that Moreau brings over 30 years of experience managing leading independent eyewear brands and his deep understanding of the optical market will help drive the company’s vision for Barton Perreira forward as it enters the next stage of its development.

While Barton is exiting the company, Patty Perreira will continue to lead the brand’s creative direction, with Moreau overseeing all business operations.

Zanardo added: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to Bill Barton for his passion and entrepreneurial spirit. Bill and Patty’s vision made Barton Perreira what it is today – an uncontested leader in the luxury eyewear industry – and we look forward to building upon that legacy with our continued commitment to craftsmanship, creativity and innovation under Cedric’s leadership.”

Thélios designs, produces and distributes sunglasses and optical frames for Dior, Fendi, Celine, Givenchy, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Berluti, Tag Heuer and Fred. The eyewear specialist also owns the French eyewear brand Vuarnet, which it acquired in September 2023.