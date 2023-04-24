THG appoints Sue Farr as senior independent director

THG, the digital-first consumer brands group, which includes its own beauty and nutrition brands, and digital commerce solution for consumer brands, has appointed Sue Farr as senior independent director to strengthen its board.

Farr, who had a successful career in media, advertising and marketing, is described as a “highly experienced FTSE 100, 250, Small Cap and AIM board member” by THG and currently serves as a non-executive director for companies, including British American Tobacco plc, Helical plc, and Accsys Technologies plc.

In joining THG, Farr said in a statement that she is planning on stepping down from her role at Accsys at the forthcoming AGM having served for nine years.

Charles Allen, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, independent chair, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract someone of the calibre of Sue Farr, who has had an impressive executive career across a number of consumer, media and marketing businesses, and has since gone on to demonstrate her skills as an experienced senior independent director and committee chair.

“Building on the progress made over the last 12 months, this appointment is consistent with the board’s stated intention to continue to improve Corporate Governance and enhance its composition by improving independence and diversity. The board and I look forward to working with Sue and benefiting from her knowledge, skills and experience."

Farr added: "I am pleased to be joining THG at such an exciting time for the Group as it continues to grow and to scale globally. THG is a business I have long admired, and I look forward to working with Charles and the rest of the board on this next stage in the Group’s journey."