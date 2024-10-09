THG Ingenuity expands US team, appoints Scott Davis and Alex Felton in key roles

THG Ingenuity has expanded its US team to support the growth of THG Fulfil. The company has appointed Scott Davis as senior vice president of sales and Alex Felton as vice president of partnerships & alliances.

"Broadening our US operations allows us to serve a wider range of brands and retailers and support them as they look to scale and internationalise profitably," said Tom Killeen, COO, THG Ingenuity.

Scott Davis brings decades of experience in e-commerce technology sales and leadership to THG Ingenuity. Previously holding the position of vice president of sales at Digital River, he led a global team working with enterprise brands such as Nvidia, Xbox, and TaylorMade to expand and grow their online businesses globally.

At THG Ingenuity he will be responsible for forming new strategic relationships with a growing list of US clients, spearheading team growth, and helping to inform the continual investment in THG Ingenuity to accelerate US expansion.

"I am thrilled to join THG Ingenuity and to be part of the team that delivers world-class solutions allowing brands to achieve expansion, efficiency, and growth in their direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses," added Davis.

The company said in a release that Alexandra Felton will draw on her extensive experience scaling partnerships for high-growth e-commerce companies. Building on her recent role at Shopware, she will focus on establishing a broad mix of US partnerships, from system integrators to marketing technology providers.

Across its global fulfilment network, THG Fulfil has invested more than 130 million dollars in automation, benefitting distribution centres in the East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest region of the US.

The company added that THG Fulfil shipped over three million orders across its US network, powered principally by automation, accounting for almost all dispatches, and at its peak, shipments and orders from New Jersey were 43 percent ahead of 2022.

THG Fulfil has 4.5 million square feet of fulfilment infrastructure spanning the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, delivering more than 300 million units through the network. THG Fulfil first entered the US market in 2016 and now works with over 500 brands, including notable beauty companies like L'Oreal, No7, and Biossance.