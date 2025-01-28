THG welcomes Milyae Park as independent non-executive director

THG has appointed Milyae Park as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Park joins THG following a long and successful career in digital and ecommerce transformation at FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies including Tesco and Marks & Spencer.

Commenting on the new appointment, Charles Allen, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, independent chair, said in a release: "Milyae is an experienced non-executive director with a strong track record in international retail, consumer and digital businesses, as well as a notable advocate for sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion."

Since launching a portfolio career in 2019, she now serves as non-executive director of Alliance Witan, Faber and Faber Ltd and Fidelity European Trust. Park also previously served as the chair of the Museum of London (Trading) Ltd, alongside governor, brand and digital champion roles with the London Museum.

"I am delighted to join THG during this transformational period as the group focuses on growing its leading consumer brands" added Park.

In a separate announcement, THG also said that Frasers Group has acquired significant voting rights. The acquisition, which crossed the threshold on January 24, 2025, results in Frasers Group holding 4.777 percent of THG’s voting rights.