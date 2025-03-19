ThreadBeast appoints Chaz Jordan as creative director

Los Angeles-based menswear subscription service ThreadBeast has named American ready-to-wear designer Chaz Jordan as its new creative director ahead of its rebrand in April.

Jordan began his career at RSVP Gallery alongside the late Virgil Abloh and Don C., before he went on to develop two ready-to-wear brands Ih Nom Un Nit and 1989 Studio.

In his new role as creative director, Jordan will oversee the visual identity and development of the product assortment at ThreadBeast as the 10-year-old subscription company rebrands next month to reach “a more discerning customer”.

In a statement, ThreadBeast said that Jordan will “serve as a catalyst for the legacy brand’s next chapter,” and his immediate focus would be on the brand’s campaigns, merchandising, and styling.

Uday Singh, co-founder of ThreadBeast, said: “Over the past decade, ThreadBeast has continued to evolve alongside our consumers. Now, we’re ready to take what we’ve built to the next level, from experience to look and feel.

“There is no better partner to help transform the visual identity to match our discerning customers than Chaz Jordan. We are very excited to have someone with Chaz’s eye and experience on board.”

Commenting on his new position, Jordan added: “When I first discovered ThreadBeast, I was intrigued by a corner of the fashion industry that was new to me. I was most excited about the possibilities we could achieve with their consumer fan base, infrastructure and my expertise.

“Now, with a new direction and product approach, we are excited to unveil the next chapter of ThreadBeast, rolling out this April.”

ThreadBeast was founded in 2015 as a lifestyle subscription service, curating on-trend apparel and accessories for young men. It offers a customer-centric, data-driven approach, with stylists handpicking personalised assortments from premium brands for consumers with monthly deliveries.