ThredUp appoints Tapestry executive Noam Paransky to its board

ThredUp has appointed Tapestry's chief omni and innovation officer Noam Paransky to the company’s board of directors.

With more than 25 years of experience in digital retail innovation and omnichannel strategy, Paransky will advise ThredUp as the company transforms its business from a legacy resale marketplace to an AI-powered resale marketplace.

“In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, prioritising digital innovation to enhance the customer experience is critical to ThredUp’s ability to transform the future of resale and further our mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. Noam’s extensive experience in omnichannel strategy and innovation aligns with this focus,” said James Reinhart, co-founder and CEO of ThredUp.

At Tapestry, Paransky is responsible for leading the company-wide digital innovation agenda and delivering an innovative omni-channel experience for all customer digital touch-points.

Prior to joining Tapestry, the company said, Paransky served as the SVP of digital at Gap, Inc. where he led the digital sales and engagement channels for all Gap, Inc. brands. Prior to that, he spent nearly two decades as a retail, digital and marketing expert working directly with several retail and fashion brands.

"I'm delighted to be joining ThredUp's Board as they continue to revolutionise the resale industry and bring circularity to the forefront of fashion,” added Paranksy.

The company added that Paransky joins Patricia Nakache, chair, Ian Friedman, Mandy Ginsberg, Tim Haley, Jack Lazar, Dan Nova, Coretha Rushing, and CEO James Reinhart on ThredUp’s board of directors.