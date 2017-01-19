Tiffany appoints Reed Krakow as Artistic Director

Luxury jewellery Tiffany has appointed Reed Krakow as its new Chief Artistic Officer. Reed will direct design for the company's brand jewelry, as well as luxury accessories, and lead the brand’s overarching artistic and design vision with respect to stores, e-commerce, marketing and advertising.

Reed is a three-time CFDA award winner and best-known for his own label and serving as president and executive creative director of Coach.

“Reed’s extraordinary talent and deep understanding of iconic American design, and Tiffany’s defining role in its legacy, make him poised for great success in this new position,” said Frederic Cumenal, chief executive officer of Tiffany & Co. “His expertise and creativity will continue to help build Tiffany as a global house of luxury.”

“I’m honored to join Tiffany as Chief Artistic Officer and fully dedicate my creative focus to this storied American luxury brand,” said Reed Krakoff. “The exceptional opportunity to further Tiffany's rich creative legacy of design and craftsmanship, and join the incredible talent within Tiffany, is truly inspiring.”

Reed succeeds Francesca Amfitheatrof, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Photo credit: Tiffany jewellery, source: Tiffany Facebook