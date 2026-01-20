Tiffany & Co. appoints David Ponzo as deputy CEO

Tiffany & Co. has appointed David Ponzo as its deputy chief executive officer. He will take over the responsibilities of the company’s former chief commercial officer Gavin Haig, who exited last year, in a newly expanded role at the LVMH-owned jeweller.

The news was confirmed to WWD, to which president and CEO of Tiffany & Co., Anthony Ledru, said: “David is a highly respected leader with an exceptional ability to combine strategic vision, commercial excellence and a deep understanding of the luxury client. His global experience and passion for retail excellence will be instrumental as we continue to elevate Tiffany & Co. and accelerate our long-term growth.”

According to the publication, Ponzo has been tasked with helping Tiffany & Co. shape strategic priorities through its global retail and corporate commercial organisation, overseeing all retail zones and commercial functions. He will also hold responsibility over the jewellery and high jewellery product division, alongside a newly created strategic business development function.

Ponzo joins the company from Louis Vuitton, where he has been serving as chief commercial officer for five years. Prior to this, he held the role of president and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton Japan, and held additional senior leadership roles at Swatch Group and Omega.

His most recent role at Louis Vuitton will be filled by Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, the CEO of Rimowa, WWD reported, citing an internal announcement. Bonnet-Masimbert will step into his new position on March 1, after which he will oversee all geographic zones, international retail departments and client experience. His successor at Rimowa has not yet been announced.

Thierry Vasseur has also been promoted to executive vice president of jewellery, high jewellery and home and accessories at Tiffany & Co. In the expanded role, Vasseur will oversee product marketing and merchandising strategies.