Tiffany & Co. names new CMO

For the first time in five years, Tiffany & Co. has a new chief marketing officer. The news was reported by WWD. The company has named Andrea Davey their new chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

Davey, who has been with Tiffany since 2013, will be expanding her duties, most of which fell under her umbrella in her previous role as senior vice president of global marketing. Prior to joining Tiffany & Co., Davey worked in the beauty space at Procter & Gamble.

Davey is the latest in Tiffany’s executive appointments. The company recently named Gavin Haig their chief commercial officer.