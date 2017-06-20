Tiger of Sweden appoints Hans-Christian Meyer as CEO

London - Tiger of Sweden has appointed Hans-Christian Meyer as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from September 1, 2017. The appointment comes as the Scandinavian tailoring brand continues to expand its presence across the globe and strengthen its position in the international fashion market.

In his new role, Meyer is set to report directly to the company's Board of Directors at Tiger of Sweden's parent company, IC Group. Meyer has been tasked with the further expansion of Tiger of Sweden globally. "I am thrilled to join Tiger of Sweden and the team, in my second home city Stockholm, as I believe the company has an enormous potential to continue expanding in the marketplace by strengthening its appeal to more consumers globally," said Meyer on his new appointment in a statement.

Hans-Christian Meyer named Tiger of Sweden new CEO

He brings with him over 25 years of experience working within the fashion industry, during which he held a number of senior positions. Meyer most recently spent 11 years at Ralph Lauren, where he served as President Retail, EMEA and was part of their Global Senior Management team. Prior to his current role at Ralph Lauren, which he took on back in July 2015, Meyer served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Scandinavia, and Baltics working across multiple distribution channels inclusive of wholesale and directly-operated retail.

"Hans-Christian Meyer brings a fresh perspective and incredible depth of brand experience to Tiger of Sweden," commented Peter Thorsen Deputy Chairman of Tiger of Sweden. "I appreciate Hans-Christian's unique sensibility, his honesty, and his authenticity. He is an exceptionally strong leader with the passion and energy we need. This, combined with his collaborative working style and his intense focus on results, will put us in a stronger position and lead our Company into the future."

His appointment as CEO comes shortly after the appointment of Christoffer Lundman as the new head of Creative and Design. Together Meyer and the Management team will work to further develop and build the brand as a global player in fashion.

Photo: Hans-Christian Meyer, courtesy of Tiger of Sweden