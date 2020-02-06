Tiger of Sweden names Bryan Conway as design director

Stockholm-based fashion house Tiger of Sweden has confirmed that Bryan Conway has been appointed as its new design director, with immediate effect.

Conway, who has been a part of the Tiger of Sweden family since May 2019 in his role of head of menswear design, will now take on the creative lead for the Tiger men’s, women’s, jeans and accessories lines.

The move is to unify the creative direction under “one shared creative identity,” explained the Scandinavian contemporary fashion brand in a statement, as well as to build on the label’s 100-year history.

Prior to joining Tiger of Sweden, Conway spent six years working closely with Christopher Bailey, finishing his time at Burberry with the responsibility of leading the menswear catwalk team before moving to work with Jonathan Anderson as the senior menswear designer at JW Anderson, where he led the men’s team, delivering three catwalk collections and two successful collaborations with Uniqlo.

Tiger of Sweden aligns creative direction under Conway as design director

Commenting on his new role, Conway said: “With its unique heritage as Scandinavia’s leading tailoring house, I so am excited to harness all this knowledge and craft built within to create an enduring and modern vision that is relevant today – a continuation of principles that have been the foundations of this company since the start in 1903.

“For me, it is about taking what is great about Tiger, the silhouette, cut and inherent elegance, bringing all forward into today’s context.”

Conway’s first collection as design director of Tiger of Sweden will be shown from spring/summer 2021.

Linda Dauriz chief executive of Tiger of Sweden, added: “The combination of skills Bryan brings to Tiger of Sweden is very rare to find in a creative talent: He has a distinct creative point of view on the brand, deep competency in craftsmanship, a relentless drive for innovation and an open-minded, curious attitude. I am looking forward to shaping the future of Tiger of Sweden together with him.”

Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring, its collections encompass men’s and women’s tailoring, jeans, ready-to-wear and accessories. Since 1993, the brand ́s turnover has gone from 1.5 million euros to 100 million euros.

Images: courtesy of Tiger of Sweden