Tiger Woods confirms split with Nike

Golfer Tiger Woods has ended his long-term partnership with sportswear giant Nike after 27 years.

Woods confirmed the spilt on Instagram: “The days have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

The 15-time major golf champion first signed a 40 million US dollar five-year contract with Nike upon turning professional in 1996. Over the years, the deal has become more lucrative, including a 10-year deal in 2013 worth a reported 200 million US dollars.

In response to Woods leaving, Nike shared an image of the golfer on its social media platforms with the slogan, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger” written above him.

In the caption, the sportswear brand added: “Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old-school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

Speculation has already started on who Woods will sign with next, with the golfer addressing questions over his future on social media, telling his fans, “People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Some of the brands being touted include LA-based Malbon Golf, founded by Stephen and Erica Malbon in 2017, which earlier this month signed Australian golfer Jason Day as its first PGA Tour ambassador after he also left Nike. Other names in the mix include Greyson Clothiers, which is rumoured to be making a deal with his son Charlie, or maybe Woods will go down the route of launching his own apparel brand.