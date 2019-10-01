Tilly's appoints chief merchandising officer

Tilly’s, Inc. has appointed Tricia D. Smith to serve as the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, effective September 30, 2019. The company added that Michael L. Henry, in recognition of his contributions to the company, was promoted to the title of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Commenting on the new appointment, Ed Thomas, Tilly’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “I am excited to have someone of Tricia’s extensive experience joining our company. Her tremendous track record of growth and strategic leadership will bring great value to Tilly’s as we continue to improve our business.”

Smith, the company further said, will oversee all aspects of the company’s merchandising operations, including buying, sourcing, and product development, along with coordinating consistency in merchandising experiences both in-store and online.

Prior to joining the company, Smith served as executive vice president, general merchandise manager of women’s, young contemporary, designer, and specialized apparel at Nordstrom, Inc. since 2016. During her 25-year tenure at Nordstrom, Smith served in a variety of significant merchandise management roles for several of Nordstrom’s departments.