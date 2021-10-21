Tilly’s appoints two new board members

Tilly’s, Inc. has appointed Teresa L. Aragones and Erin M. Chin to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome these impressive professionals to the Tilly’s board of directors,” said Hezy Shaked, the company’s executive chairman, adding, “We believe their strong business experience and creativity will be of significant value as we continue to grow our business and national brand awareness.”

The company said in a statement that Aragones has 25 years of digital and brand marketing experience. She is currently the chief marketing officer at Discord, a leading youth-oriented online communication service.

Prior to joining Discord, she served Visual Supply Company, a mobile photo app provider, as chief marketing officer. Prior to that, she held director-level marketing roles at Nike and Volkswagen, wherein she also helped develop co-branded lifestyle branding campaigns with companies such as Apple and Xbox.

Chin, the company added, also has extensive experience in lifestyle brand building and brand strategy. She is currently the chief marketing officer of the Streamers & Creators business within Logitech.

Prior to this, she served in several brand strategy roles, including as the senior brand marketing director for the Mountain Dew brand of PepsiCo, in developing consumer communications and branding programs for several leading spirits brands, and in international strategy for MTV Networks. Chin began her career as a media and communications investment banker at Goldman Sachs.