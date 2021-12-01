Time Retail Partners adds to investment team

Boutique retail property adviser, Time Retail Partners, has announced that James Hessey is joining its growing investment team as associate director.

Hessey joins investment director Antony Nickalls and chief executive Rob Wingrave in the Time Retail Partners investment team to provide “forward-thinking investment advice to industry-leading investment clients”.

Commenting on the appointment, Nickalls, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome James to TRP Investment. His extensive experience in the banking sector is proving invaluable to clients, with James playing an active role advising on a number of transactions. James’ expertise will play a key role the growth of Time’s investment offer, which we are looking to grow as the market recovers.”

Hessey, who has a background in finance and capital markets, began his career at DTZ, working in the shopping centre investment team, before joining RBS, where he worked for eight years in the real estate finance, restructuring, and capital resolution teams. Most recently, he was part of the founding team at authorised payment institution, Shieldpay as director of operations.

On his new role, Hessey added: “Time Retail Partners is a fantastic business that consistently delivers exceptional results for its clients, and I am very pleased to be onboard. I am really excited to combine my expertise with the businesses extensive occupational knowledge and understanding to provide insight our clients can rely on to deliver returns that outperform