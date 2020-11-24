Time Retail Partners names new director

Time Retail Partners, the boutique retail property consultancy, which advices leading UK brands and destinations including Bluewater, Cribbs Causeway and Manchester Arndale, has named Tony Carroll as a director.

Carroll, a former senior director at CBRE, will join Time Retail Partners in January 2021 and will work with the consultancy’s existing landlord client base and become part of the leadership team tasked with growing the business.

Rob Wingrave, Time Retail Partners chief executive, said in a statement: “We are very excited to have Tony join the business. His appointment bolsters our resource, enabling us to look at growing the business further. While the market is challenging, we are enthusiastic about the future and want to continue to provide the right solutions to enable our clients to be successful.”

Carroll spent ten years in CBRE’s retail team, working on leading assets including Centre:mk, Manchester Arndale, Meadowhall, Intu Merry Hill and Buchanan Galleries, as well as the development leasing for Westfield Bradford and Westgate Oxford. He was also part of the CBRE team appointed by Grosvenor Europe on Liverpool One. In addition, he has provided development consultancy advice to landlords such as Westfield, Hammerson, British Land and M&G.

Commenting on his new role, Carroll added: “After ten very enjoyable years at CBRE, I am delighted to join Time Retail Partners, having watched them grow into a market-leading boutique firm. I know the team very well and this is a hugely exciting next step for me. I cannot wait to start, and it will be a lot of fun working with the team and our clients in an ever-changing sector.”

Carroll is the second senior figure to join Time Retail Partners in the past month. He follows the appointment of Peter Wrigley, founder of 360Retail and former senior director at CBRE, to lead the consultancy’s new professional services specialism.

Image: courtesy of Time Retail Partners