Timeline: A look at Virgil Abloh’s celebrated career

Following the sad and unexpected news that Virgil Abloh has passed away on November 28, FashionUnited takes a look at the designer’s historic and celebrated career. Abloh’s work has ranged from music to art to fashion, with the designer making his mark in whatever creative form he was working in. From an architectural student in Illinois to the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, take a look at the life of Virgil Abloh and his many achievements.