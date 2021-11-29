Timeline: A look at Virgil Abloh’s celebrated career
Following the sad and unexpected news that Virgil Abloh has passed away on November 28, FashionUnited takes a look at the designer’s historic and celebrated career. Abloh’s work has ranged from music to art to fashion, with the designer making his mark in whatever creative form he was working in. From an architectural student in Illinois to the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, take a look at the life of Virgil Abloh and his many achievements.Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a time frame (in the gray bar) to learn more. </p><p><iframe src=’https://cdn.knightlab.com/libs/timeline3/latest/embed/index.html?source=17GQVxFB1tiBCefoJM7B1bJG0tJG88vAi5gEO1zL2kCE&font=Default&lang=en&initial_zoom=2&height=650’ width=’100%’ height=’650’ webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen frameborder=’0’></iframe></p><p><div class=”panel panel-default”> <div class=”panel-body”><strong><p>Read more:</p></strong><p></p><ul type=”square”><li><a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/people/remembering-abloh-the-man-who-brought-the-street-to-the-runway/2021112959648” target=”_self”><u>Remembering Abloh: the man who brought the street to the runway</u></a></li><li><a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/people/designer-virgil-abloh-41-dies-of-cancer/2021112859640” target=”_self”><u>Designer Virgil Abloh (41) dies of cancer</u></a></li><li><a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/lvmh-to-acquire-majority-stake-in-virgil-abloh-s-off-white-label/2021072056695” target=”_self”><u>LVMH to acquire majority stake in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label</u></a></li><li><a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/louis-vuitton-to-present-abloh-s-final-collection-in-miami-following-his-passing/2021112959668” target=”_self”><u>Louis Vuitton to present Abloh’s final collection in Miami following his passing</u></a></li></ul></div></div></p>