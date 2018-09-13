Timeline: Stella McCartney, in defense of sustainable fashion

English fashion designer Stella McCartney, daughter of former Beatles member Paul McCartney, is turning 47 today. She is one of the most influential voices in defense of sustainable fashion in the industry. To celebrate her birthday, FashionUnited invites you to look back at the highlights of McCartney’s career, from her debut at Chloé and her collaborations with Adidas, all the way to her buying back her eponymous label from French conglomerate Kering.

