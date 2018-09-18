TJX elects Rosemary Berkery to its board of directors

The TJX Companies, Inc. has announced the election of Rosemary T. Berkery to its board of directors. Berkery most recently served as chairman of UBS Bank USA and vice chairman of UBS Wealth Management Americas, a bank and a wealth management firm, from March 2010 until April 2018, also serving as CEO of UBS Bank USA from March 2010 until December 2015.

Commenting on Berkery’s appointment, Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chairman of the board of The TJX Companies, said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome Rosemary to our board of directors. Her experience in a broad range of financial service roles and her management of complex organizations will be an excellent complement to the backgrounds of our current board."

Before joining UBS, she has held a variety of roles over more than 25 years at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., the global securities and financial services business, until her departure in January 2009, including EVP and general counsel from 2001 and vice chairman from 2007.

The company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 0.39 dollar per share, on a pre-stock split basis, payable December 6, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2018. The company said, if the stock split is effected before the quarterly dividend payment, the quarterly dividend will be adjusted accordingly to 0.195 dollar per share.

Picture:Facebook/T.J.Maxx